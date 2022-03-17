CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend by 8.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. CareTrust REIT has a payout ratio of 105.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.14.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 39.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

