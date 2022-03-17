CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $1.72 on Thursday. CarLotz has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $196.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CarLotz during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CarLotz during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CarLotz by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CarLotz by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CarLotz by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

