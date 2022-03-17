Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) PT Lowered to 950.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,090.00 to 950.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,330.00 to 1,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $841.33.

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $24.07 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

