Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Truist Financial

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.

CCL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

CCL stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,372,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,161,340. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

