Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

CSV stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.13. 100,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $829.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Carriage Services by 169.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

