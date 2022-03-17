Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Douglas R. Casella Sells 1,400 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $123,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $87.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.79.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.