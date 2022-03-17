Castle (CSTL) Trading Up 27.3% Over Last 7 Days

Castle (CSTL) traded up 38.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Castle has traded up 27.3% against the dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $18,996.42 and approximately $229.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.31 or 0.00238083 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003793 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001001 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00034552 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.00775876 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

