Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.47. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 63,550 shares traded.
The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $751.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.23.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
