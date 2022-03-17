Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.47. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 63,550 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $751.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

