CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Update

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $4,310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 393.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 120,630 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $2,309,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 42.3% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $130.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

