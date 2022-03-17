C&C Group (LON:CCR) Given New GBX 288 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 292 ($3.80) to GBX 288 ($3.75) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCR. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of C&C Group from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CCR stock opened at GBX 211 ($2.74) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 217.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 231.58. The company has a market capitalization of £829.00 million and a P/E ratio of -13.42. C&C Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168.60 ($2.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325.60 ($4.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

