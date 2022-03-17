CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CECE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

