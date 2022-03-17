Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

