Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLLS. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 149,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,797. The stock has a market cap of $211.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. Cellectis has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $22.20.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth $9,390,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 488.7% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 352,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 292,738 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 252,718 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth $2,212,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 337,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 120,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

