Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 479,200 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 607,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CELTF. Liberum Capital raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.59.

Get Centamin alerts:

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.