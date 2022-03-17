CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.360-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.85.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.08. 4,502,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,906. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

