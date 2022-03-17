CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.360-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.85.
Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.08. 4,502,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,906. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.
