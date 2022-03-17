Centric Swap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $812,044.00 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $893,608.28 and approximately $812,044.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.28 or 0.06891973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,507.63 or 0.99981929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00040218 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

