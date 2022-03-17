Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Position Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,217,000 after buying an additional 710,720 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 583,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $15,038,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2,772.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 342,534 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.77.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $144,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,422 shares of company stock worth $1,568,715. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

