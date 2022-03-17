Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Trading Down 6.3%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.16 and last traded at $28.16. 9,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 497,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.77.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 49,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,715 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

