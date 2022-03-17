Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Insider Sells $152,747.28 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) insider Laurence M. Corash sold 30,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $152,747.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $920.73 million, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 6,897.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

