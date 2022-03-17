CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) will report $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.52 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $10.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth $202,279,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,058 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIB traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $82.82. The stock had a trading volume of 125,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,239. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI has a 1 year low of $77.25 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

