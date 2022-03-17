Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel.

Separately, Dawson James raised shares of Check-Cap from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.43. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the second quarter worth $630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check-Cap by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 216,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Check-Cap during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

