Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (CHMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on April 26th

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 67.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

