Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 70,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,071,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Specifically, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

The stock has a market cap of $530.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 248.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 408,440 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 106.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 491,206 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 69.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

