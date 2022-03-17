Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Short Interest Up 16.3% in February

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 30.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 930.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

NYSE:CCV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,101. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.