CIBC Raises Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$14.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$11.25 to C$14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on Centerra Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CSFB decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.25.

CG opened at C$12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a PE ratio of -7.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.07. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.60%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

