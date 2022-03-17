Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Scott Mcfeely Sells 5,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $58.63. 31,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 83.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

