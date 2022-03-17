CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Posts Earnings Results

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCTGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 7.06%.

CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $186.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 19th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from CIM Commercial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is -19.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

