Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.87

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.87 and last traded at $130.78, with a volume of 17594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.04.

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after buying an additional 270,334 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $2,278,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

