Citigroup Cuts Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Price Target to $10.00

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.86.

CANO opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

