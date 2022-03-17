City of London Group (LON:CIN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.24

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.24 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 56.50 ($0.73). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 56.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 473 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market cap of £61.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88.
About City of London Group (LON:CIN)
See Also
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for City of London Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.