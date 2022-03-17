Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBGGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.60) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($21.33) to GBX 1,540 ($20.03) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.25) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,588.33 ($20.65).

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,168 ($15.19) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,255.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,384.72. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.71. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 999 ($12.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,685 ($21.91).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

