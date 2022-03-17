Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.60) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($21.33) to GBX 1,540 ($20.03) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.25) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,588.33 ($20.65).

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,168 ($15.19) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,255.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,384.72. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.71. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 999 ($12.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,685 ($21.91).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

