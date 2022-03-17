Cobak Token (CBK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.12 Million

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cobak Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00005325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $64.12 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00045597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.16 or 0.06893429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,508.22 or 0.99973056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00040081 BTC.

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,720,653 coins. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr . Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

