Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $231.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

