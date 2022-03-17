Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.26 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.28.

