Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $518,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH opened at $59.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $61.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

