Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 538.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vedanta by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 160,959 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vedanta by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 1,878.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 283,114 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vedanta in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:VEDL opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Vedanta Limited has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Vedanta Profile (Get Rating)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

