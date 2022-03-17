Comerica Bank Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, CL King upped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $60.83 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average is $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -9.16%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

