Comerica Bank Has $1.13 Million Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,371 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 11.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Relx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Relx by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Relx by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.51) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,788.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

