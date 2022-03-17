Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Employers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Employers by 22.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 221,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Employers by 11.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Employers by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 19.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.05.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

