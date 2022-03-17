Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PVH by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,988,000 after buying an additional 200,674 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,961,000 after purchasing an additional 65,594 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,854,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PVH by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,026,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

PVH stock opened at $80.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.17. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

