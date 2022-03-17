Comerica Bank Sells 70,979 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 70,979 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ENI were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth about $1,438,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after buying an additional 75,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

E stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $32.56.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 3.8%. ENI’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ENI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

