Community Capital Management LLC Purchases 44 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded up $7.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.16. 1,530,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,281. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.46 and its 200-day moving average is $262.42. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

