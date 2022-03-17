Community Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Brunswick by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Brunswick by 21.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. Raymond James raised their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

NYSE BC traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.39. 1,198,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,827. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average is $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

Brunswick Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

