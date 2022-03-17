Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €149.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:MLGet Rating) has been given a €149.00 ($163.74) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s current price.

ML has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($191.21) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €160.25 ($176.10).

Shares of EPA:ML opened at €122.75 ($134.89) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €138.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €137.27. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($117.53) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($143.79).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

