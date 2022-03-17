Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 31,347,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,428,000 after purchasing an additional 996,480 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,000,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,976,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,908 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,962,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,216,000 after acquiring an additional 514,763 shares during the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

