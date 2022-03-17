Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.98.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (Get Rating)
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
