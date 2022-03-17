Comparing Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) and NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) and NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of NuZee shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of NuZee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuZee has a beta of -2.8, meaning that its share price is 380% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and NuZee’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$1.74 million N/A N/A NuZee $1.93 million 19.91 -$18.55 million N/A N/A

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuZee.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and NuZee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A NuZee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and NuZee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A NuZee -636.74% -114.51% -102.00%

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II beats NuZee on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

NuZee Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuZee, Inc., a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors. NuZee, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

