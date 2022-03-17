Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Short Interest Up 31.0% in February

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 27.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 547,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.51. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Conn’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 5.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Conn’s by 3.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CONN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Conn's

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

