Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Short Interest Up 31.0% in February

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 27.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 547,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.51. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $31.48.
In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.
CONN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
About Conn’s (Get Rating)
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
