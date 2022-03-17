Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.08.

NYSE:CLR opened at $57.00 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $62.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

