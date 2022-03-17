Contrasting Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Klépierre and Duke Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klépierre N/A N/A N/A Duke Realty 77.12% 14.86% 8.61%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Klépierre and Duke Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klépierre 4 2 2 0 1.75 Duke Realty 0 4 6 0 2.60

Klépierre currently has a consensus target price of $26.15, indicating a potential upside of 0.89%. Duke Realty has a consensus target price of $61.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.27%. Given Duke Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than Klépierre.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Duke Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Klépierre has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duke Realty has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Klépierre and Duke Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klépierre $966.53 million 7.65 -$897.51 million N/A N/A Duke Realty $1.11 billion 18.99 $852.90 million $2.25 24.39

Duke Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Klépierre.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Klépierre on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klépierre (Get Rating)

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Duke Realty (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Industrial Properties, Medical Office Properties, and Service Operations. The Industrial Properties segment offers warehousing facilities and light industrial buildings. The Service Operations segment provides real estate services such as property management, asset management, maintenance, leasing, development, general contracting and construction management to third-party property owners and joint ventures. The company was founded by John Stoddard Rosebrough, Phillip R. Duke, and John W. Wynne in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

