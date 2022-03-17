Contrasting Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) and Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) and Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and Foxtons Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 25.04% 30.56% 14.20% Foxtons Group N/A N/A N/A

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Foxtons Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and Foxtons Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica $1.65 billion 5.24 $405.50 million $2.08 20.20 Foxtons Group $120.13 million 1.23 -$4.10 million N/A N/A

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has higher revenue and earnings than Foxtons Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and Foxtons Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 1 3 0 0 1.75 Foxtons Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.70%. Given Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica is more favorable than Foxtons Group.

Summary

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica beats Foxtons Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat. It also provides pharmaceutical chemicals, such as chemical syntheses, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Rossini S.Ã R.L.

Foxtons Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Mortgage Broking segment offers mortgage advisory and brokerage services. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

